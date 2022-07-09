Am I still pregnant? – Tribune Online

I missed my periods last month and so went for a pregnancy test which confirmed that I was pregnant. Unfortunately, I started bleeding a few days after the pregnancy test so I went back for another test which again confirmed that I was pregnant. However, an ultrasound that I did around the same time showed an empty uterus. I am confused. Am I still pregnant?

Adelaide (by SMS)

In view of the result of the Ultrasound examination, you are not likely to be pregnant. Your second positive pregnancy test could be as a result of the presence of the pregnancy hormone which usually takes a while to clear from your blood….