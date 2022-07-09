Boat carrying 16 people sinks in Lagos, all passengers feared dead

A 19-passenger boat conveying 16 people late on Friday capsized along the Ojo waterways area of Lagos State, leaving all passengers feared dead at the time of filing this report. This is even as sources within the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) confirmed to Tribune Online that four bodies have been recovered.

In a statement jointly signed on Saturday by the Lagos Area Manager of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Engineer Sarat Braimah, and General Manager of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Damilola Emmanuel, the boat flouted waterways rules by setting sail at 7:45 pm, which falls after the 7 am to 7 pm time giving for ferry operations in Lagos.