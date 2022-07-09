Gombe Governor felicitates with Muslim Ummah, reminds citizens to register, obtain PVCs

With the 2023 general elections fast approaching, Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has reminded the people of the State to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration ( CVR) exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to obtain their PVCs in order to be eligible to exercise their rights to elect credible leaders.

The Governor who felicitated with the Muslim Ummah in the state and across the world, on the occasion of this year’s Eid el-Kabir Sallah celebrations in a goodwill message, described the Eid el-Kabir festivity as a period of sacrifice, sharing and caring, admonishing the faithful to continue to imbibe the spirit of love,…