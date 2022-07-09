Kaduna State varsity to reopen on July 13, says VC 

The Vice-Chancellor of Kaduna State University (KASU), Professor Abdullahi Ashafa has said the university is set to reopen on July 13, just as seeks understanding from members of the academic staff.

He said the decision is to enable its final year students to write their examinations and graduate.

Ashafa, who stated this in Kaduna on Friday, also said that the state government will provide foreign scholarships to students with outstanding Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).

He said that the students, in substantial numbers, upon graduation, would be sent abroad for their master’s degrees.

According to him, the Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board had already signed a…