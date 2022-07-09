Labour party to unlock land asset for national production ― Obi

Presidential candidate of the Nigerian Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has said the land asset of Nigeria would be turned into a sustainable factor of economic development that would dwarf the revenue being generated from oil.

He said this in Abuja, where he unveiled the vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Sen. Yusuf Ahmed Datti a 2019 aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Obi said part of the wasting revenue of Nigeria is hidden in the untapped assets of land which are seen daily by Nigerians, even the politicians and policymakers who fly around the country, particularly in the Northern region.

He said the Labour party would fight…