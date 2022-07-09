Lagos Remains Safe, Speaker Obasa Says

Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly Mudashiru Obasa has described the State as relatively the safest part of Nigeria adding that this feat was recorded following conscious steps by successive governments since 1999.

Dr Obasa said this on Friday in a congratulatory message to Muslims as they mark this year’s, Eid-el Kabir.

The Speaker noted that the celebration affords Muslims a conscious effort to show love, and sacrifice for one another and ensure a peaceful environment that should continue even after the period.

According to the Speaker, the peace enjoyed by Lagos residents and investors is the result of the passion of those in government to make the state habitable at all…