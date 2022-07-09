Meeting with APC governors: Wike cannot leave our party — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday expressed confidence that despite the meeting with some governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State will not leave the main opposition party.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, stated this in a phone chat with our correspondent, noting that as the man who held the PDP together and sustained it at one time, the former presidential aspirant cannot abandon the party.

Three governors of the APC including Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) stormed Port Harcourt on Friday for a meeting with Wike for undisclosed reasons,…