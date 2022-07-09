NAHCON to unleash EFCC, police on tour operators

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has declared that it will thoroughly investigate the rip-off of some Nigerian intending pilgrims by some licenced tour operators who allegedly collected extra money from the intending pilgrims claiming that such amount was for the Hajj body.

NAHCON Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, stated this when asked by journalists at Arafat in Saudi Arabia to react to a viral video in which some intending pilgrims claimed they paid an extra amount to their operator who claimed the money was meant for NAHCON to enable them to be airlifted to the Holy Land.

According to him, NAHCON was going to investigate…