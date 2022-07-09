NPC trains 99 personnel for population head count in Osun

In preparation for the commencement of the population head count exercise in the country, the Osun State National Population Commission (NPC) said, it has trained ninety-nine personnel on how to utilize digitalized equipment for the success of the programme in the state.

The NPC commissioner in the state, Senator Mudashiru Hussein who made this known at a press conference in Osogbo on Friday, revealed that the commission carried out the training programme to expose the trainees to digitalized computerised gadgets that would enhance the counting exercise When the time comes.

He explained that the newly trained personnel were well-grounded in analogue knowledge of carrying out heads…