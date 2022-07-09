Okowa calls for renewal of hope

Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged the Islamic faithful to emulate the Holy Prophet Mohammed by imbibing the ideals of sacrifice exemplified by him.

The governor also charged Nigerians to renew and be focused on their hope for a greater country.

Okowa who made the call in his Sallah message to Muslims contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Saturday in Asaba noted that Eid-el-Kabir embodied love, peace and sacrifice beyond the season.

He, therefore, called for tolerance, synergy and cooperation among citizens for the nation to overcome its current…