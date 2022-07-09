Old students’ body warns FG, ASUU over lingering strike

St Charles Grammar School Old Students Association, under the auspices of Charleans in Diaspora Incorporation, has urged the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resume talks on the current strike and allow students to return to schools for their academic activities.

The President of Charleans in Diaspora Inc., Yemi Ghazali Ajijolaiya, while speaking at the Annual Achievement Award for Students and Teachers of St Charles Grammar School, Osogbo, organised by Charleans in Diaspora, said the continuous idleness of affected students posed danger to the nation’s security.

The association awarded some students and teachers of the school who…