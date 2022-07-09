Sallah day accident claims one life, injures one in Osun

A yet-to-be-identified motorcyclist on Saturday lost his life after he hit a car along Osogbo- Olobu road of Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State on Saturday.

Also, the passenger carried on the back of the motorcycle was seriously injured and is now receiving treatment at a hospital in the area.

The incident threw entire residents in the vicinity into a state of unrest.

Sources at the scene of the accident, however, told our reporter that the driver of the vehicle has been apprehended by the officers of the state police command.

The remains of the deceased…