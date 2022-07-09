Sallah: Ogunbiyi felicitates Muslims, urges Nigerians to imbibe sacrifice

Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, the Osun State governorship candidate for Accord Party, has congratulated Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the governorship hopeful counseled Muslim faithful to imbibe the lessons of the festival which are obedience to Allah and sacrifice.

The statement added, “Prophet Ibrahim achieved significance as a result of his willingness to obey the Almighty Allah and his readiness to sacrifice his son. These are values and virtues that are eternal. For anyone to become someone of note in life, he must be ready to obey God…