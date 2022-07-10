2023: We stand by the reports of primaries observed by our staff — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has insisted that it would not jettison the reports submitted by its staff on the Yobe North senatorial and Akwa-Ibom North West districts primaries

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, made the declaration at the weekend in a statement.

Sunday Tribune checks revealed that the INEC stance was on the heels of allegations of compromise levelled against the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa-Ibom, Mike Igini by the APC South-South leadership.

Further checks revealed that INEC also declared vacant the seat for Yobe North senatorial district currently occupied by…