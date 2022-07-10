CSO, NGO to spend N26.5m on Kwara infrastructure development

A Civil Society Organisation, Elites Network for Sustainable Development (ENetSuD), and a Kwara-based Non-governmental Organisation, Gobir Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth N26.5 million for infrastructure development across the 16 local government areas in the state.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the deputy coordinator of ENetSuD, Comrade Lanre Osho, said the deal was to enhance and facilitate the CSO’s set goals in line with its Citizens Enlightenment and Mobilization Programme (CEMP) across the 193 wards of the 16 LGAs in the state.

Osho confirmed that the foundation had dropped a sum of N10 million to show commitment as the first tranche…