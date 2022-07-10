Eid-el Kabir: Yahaya Bello felicitates Muslims, calls for collective sacrifice from leaders, citizens 

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has felicitated Muslim faithful all across the globe and particularly in Kogi State on the occasion of the 2022 Eid-el Kabir celebration, while he used the medium to call for collective sacrifices toward the nation’s interest.

He added that leaders at the helms of affairs and citizens must begin to put aside individual interests in a bid to ensure that our country reaches the pinnacle of development where it belongs.

Governor Bello stated this in a special Eid-el Kabir commemoration message which was signed on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu.

