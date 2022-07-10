Flourish Africa Fund empowers 500 female entrepreneurs

Flourish Africa, the women empowerment movement founded by Apostle Folorunso Alakija, Africa’sBleading businesswoman and philanthropist, has announced the graduation of the first batch of 500 female entrepreneurs and beneficiaries of the Flourish Africa Business and Life Skills Training program.

The business and life skills training programme, targeted at female-owned Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), was inspired by Apostle Folorunsho Alakija’s desire to raise the next generation of economically empowered women on the continent, starting with Nigeria for the next five years and to provide them with the skills needed to manage successful and financially viable…