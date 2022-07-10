How I combine modelling, acting, music without clash — Modesta Boafo

Talented and ambitious singer, actress and model, Modesta Boafo has said that combining different crafts will only continue to bring out the best in her as she aims for the top of her game.

The Ghana-based who is one of the country’s new stars while speaking with Tribune Online about her rising career described her talent as strikingly multifaceted, one that positioned her as not just an entrepreneur, but model and actress and singer.

Currently signed to 610Music where she’s committed to developing her career as a singer and songwriter, aside from keeping up with her aesthetic as an emerging entertainer, Modesta said she wants to use her talent to inspire millions of youths…