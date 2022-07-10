Kuje prison attack: Defence Headquarters debunks Fani-Kayode’s allegations

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has debunked the allegations credited to a former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode that the Department of State Services (DSS) informed the Military about an impending attack on the Kuje Correctional Centre and a previous attack on a Kaduna-Abuja passenger train.

In a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by the Director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Jimmy Akpor, the DHQ idescribed Fani-Kayode’s claims as a wild and unsubstantiated allegations which should be ignored totally by the members of the public.

The former Minister had reportedly made the allegations in a social media video following the recent…