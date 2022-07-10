Remove VAT on diesel, reactivate nation’s refineries, MAN tells FG

The umbrella body of the nation’s manufacturers, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), has called on the federal government to suspend Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel, as well as reactivate or privatise the nation’s petroleum products refineries, to enable it drive down the cost of the commodity.

The Association, in a statement signed by its Director General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, expressed concerns at the present price increase of diesel by over 200%, noting that if not quickly addressed, such increase would worsen the state of the nation’s real sector, and by extension, the economy.

MAN charged the federal government on the need to quickly realize the fact that that…