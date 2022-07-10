See 7 ways you can get over a breakup

Love is a beautiful thing and one of God’s greatest gifts to mankind. As sweet as love is, it is equally capable of bringing pain, agony, sorrow, and tears as a result of a relationship breakup. Getting over the immense pains of such a breakup can be very difficult and painful.

Just as the popular trending slang goes “breakup na national cake“, this cannot be said to be far from the truth, as almost everyone has been a victim of a breakup at one point or the other in their lives.

Getting over a breakup has never been an easy task for many people involved. It is even more difficult when the breakup happened unexpectedly.

Breakup, which has been nicknamed “breakfast”…