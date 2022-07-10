Shettima emerges running mate to Tinubu as Masari resigns

Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media & Communication Tinubu Campaign Organisation has since confirmed former Borno State Governor and Senator representing Borno Central, Kashim Shettima as a replacement to Aminu Masari, who stepped down as running mate to the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Onanuga, Tinubu personally disclosed his choice to journalists at the Daura residence of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Senator Shettima is former Governor of Borno State and a close associate of Tinubu who has been a staunch supporter and campaigner for the choice of Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria.

“He toured many states with Tinubu since December…