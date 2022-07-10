Why I ignored religious consideration in choice of Shettima — Tinubu

Two-term Lagos State governor and All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has justified the choice of former Borno State Governor and Senator representing Borno Central, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate ahead of next February’s general elections.

Tinubu presented Senator Shettima to incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari, in Daura, Katsina State on Sunday.

Tinubu in a statement he signed said the choice of his running mate was taken after rigorous consultations with stakeholders in the APC.

Apparently referring to open resentment against the Muslim /Muslim ticket which the choice of his running mate presented to the nation, Tinubu pleaded that he…