Christian communities in Borno enjoyed a better deal under Shettima ―

Arewa Christians under the aegis of Northern Progressive Christian Alliance (NPCA) have thrown the group’s weight behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

The group, an interdenominational Christian forum known for promoting peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance with members across the 19 northern states, said the decision to back Senator Shettima was on ground competence, performance and love for Christians during his days as Borno governor.

“It is high time Nigerians rose above ethnic or religious sentiments in the consideration of choice of leaders at all level…