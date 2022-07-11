DBN commits to enhancing financial inclusion for MSMEs

The Development Bank of Nigeria Plc (DBN) has pledged to continue to work towards building the capacity of Micro, Small, and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs), eliminating the financing constraints faced by this sector of the economy and transforming them into instruments of positive and sustained change.

This was made known by the Managing Director/CEO, of Development Bank of Nigeria Plc, Tony Okpanachi, in his opening remarks, recently at the second Micro, Small, and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) summit hosted in Kano in line with its mandate of providing access to finance to small businesses in Nigeria.

While emphasising the importance of the MSMEs to the socio-economic…