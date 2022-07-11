Federal High Court issues new practice direction on pre-election matters

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho has issued a new practice direction that would ensure fair, impartial and expeditious determination of pre-election matters.

The Assistant Director, Information of the Court, Dr. Catherine Oby Christopher said in a statement that, the Chief Judge issued the new practice direction in the handling of pre-election cases in the exercise of the power conferred on him by section 254, 285 (9), (10) and (14) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), Sections 29(5) and 84(14) of the Electoral Act, 2022 (as amended) and all other powers enabling him…