Governor Inuwa Mourns Ajiyan Gombe, Senior District Head of Kwami 

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has expressed grief over the demise of Ajiyan Gombe and Senior District Head of Kwami, Alhaji Haruna Abdullahi who died in the early hours of Monday at the age of 94 after a protracted illness.

In a statement of condolence, the Governor described the passage of the traditional leader as a huge loss to the state and the nation.

He stated that the deceased was an iconic figure, reputable educationist and highly respected leader in Gombe State, who, throughout his 53 years of reign as a district head, was known for preaching peace and championing the course of unity and harmony, not only within his domain but across the entire state.

The…