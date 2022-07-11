Increased use of payment service banks reflecting in the market

THERE are indications that the use of payment service banks is increasingly reflecting in the market while that of Point of Sales (POS) service is reducing.

Industry data from the Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) shows that the value of POS transactions in May stood at N682.82 billion as against N666.36 billion in June, representing a -2.41 per cent decline.

However, aggregate value of transactions rose by 6.36 per cent in June, an uptick from 1.42 per cent in May, partly supported by increased spending ahead of the Eid al-Adha celebration.

This is even as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), over the weekend released an exposure draft on Digital Financial Services Awareness…