Labour Party candidate, Lasun Yusuf, escapes death as gunmen attack residence in Osun

The Labour Party gubernatorial candidate for the July 16th governorship election, Hon Lasun Yusuf escaped being killed in the early hours of the day by yet-to-be-identified gunmen who launched an attack on his residence in his hometown in Ilobu of Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun state.

Information on the attack still remains cloudy as at the time of filing this report. But sources hinted that the gunmen stormed his residence around 2.00 a.m of the day but were vehemently resisted by his security guards who engaged them in a fierce battle.

When contacted, his media aide, Mr Oyewole Oladimeji confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, Lasun, on a radio programme in Osogbo on…