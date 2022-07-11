Ogunbiyi: Resourceful leader and entrepreneur

SOME years ago, captains of Nigeria’s foremost banks and a very rich audience which included representatives of major embassies gathered at the Lagos Business School (LBS) to proffer an urgent answer to a puzzle: “can the Nigerian Insurance Industry complete the countries financial loop?” The guest speaker was Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, who was then the Group Managing Director of an Insurance conglomerate, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, with substantial investments in not only insurance but also banking, transportation, leasing, real estate as well as oil exploration and oil sales. Dr. Ogunbiyi did justice to the topic and Nigerian banks quickly jettisoned the “siddon-look”…