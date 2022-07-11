On looting of public funds

Public office-holders are meant to be patriotic personalities. They are supposed to be individuals who are of proven of integrity and who have demonstrated transparency in all aspects of their lives.

Those who are in authority should not be sentimental in appointing people into sensitive positions. Records have shown that several public servants, including Accountants General of the Federation, had been accused of sleaze and looting in recent years.

The immediate past Accountant General was suspended in May over allegations of N80 billion fraud, particularly over the operations of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) department.

As a matter of fact, the Federation Account ought…