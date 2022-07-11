Our presidential ticket designed to unify Nigeria — Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Monday affirmed that the selection of his running mate was part of his design to unify the country against the divisions that have emerged along its fault lines.

Recall that the former Vice President had recently announced Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking against the backdrop of the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to fly with same faith ticket, Atiku’s spokesman, Paul Ibe, told the Tribune Online Monday that in making his choices, the PDP flag bearer was intent on…