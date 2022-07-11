Police rearrest Kuje escapee in Suleja, Niger State

Niger State Police Command has said that police operatives attached to ‘A’ Division Suleja have arrested 54-year-old Kazeem Murtala who escaped from the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja while on patrol in the Suleja area of the state.

Based on credible intelligence, the police operatives stormed an identified compound around the General Hospital Suleja-Bakasi Area of the town.

The command, in a press statement issued and made available to the newsmen on Monday in Minna by its Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Wasiu Abiodun, said the incident occurred on 09/07/2022 at about 8:30 pm.

The statement added further that during interrogation, the inmate allegedly confessed that he…