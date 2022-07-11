Train drivers at 8 rail companies in Britain vote to strike

In Britain, train drivers have voted overwhelmingly to strike over pay, increasing the threat of huge disruption to rail services this summer.

Members of the drivers union Aslef at eight train companies backed campaigns of industrial action.

Aslef members at Chiltern, LNER, Northern, TransPennine Express, Arriva Rail London, Great Western, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains voted by around 9-1 in favour of strikes on turnouts of more than 80%.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said: “Strikes are always the last resort.

“We don’t want to inconvenience passengers – our friends and families use public transport, too and we don’t want to lose money by going on…