Action, not lamentation will end our strike, ASUU tells Buhari

The striking university lecturers in the country have advised President Muhammadu Buhari to take action by implementing the latest Memorandum of Agreement and the Memorandum of Action as well as the renegotiated agreement between them and the Federal Government rather than to continue to lament their prolonged industrial action.

They said it was only evidence-based action that addresses their concerns that could make them call off their ongoing five-month-old strike.

The lecturers under their umbrella body, the Academic Staff Union of Universities( ASUU) gave this position on Tuesday as a reaction to a media report credited to President Buhari when some state governors visited him…