Actor Kenneth Okonkwo dumps APC

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, has resigned his membership in the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Okonkwo tendered his letter of resignation to the Chairman of his ward in Nkpunano, Nsukka, Enugu State.

The 54-year-old actor said he was quitting the APC following the decision to have a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

The former governorship aspirant said: “Those ideals are now alien to the APC with their unfortunate decision to paint our Muslim brothers in a bad light by insinuating that the Muslims in Nigeria will not accept to vote for a Northern Christian as Vice President to pair with Southern Muslim….

“If Muslims could voluntarily…