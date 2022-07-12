Adamawa Senator, Ishaku Abbo kicks against choice of Shettima

A Senator on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, representing Adamawa North, Ishaku Abbo, has kicked against the choice of his colleague representing Borno Central, Kashim Shettima as the Vice Presidential candidate of the party.

Abbo told newsmen that the choice of a fellow Moslem by the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was irresponsible, insensitive and ignorant of the Nigerian political system.

Abbo who also announced his withdrawal from the Tinubu Support Organisation,(TSO), that he was surprised that the APC presidential candidate decided to ignore the recommendations of stakeholders in the party who advised against a Moslem Moslem ticket.

He…