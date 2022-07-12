APC chieftain, Awofisayo calls for peaceful election

A prominent member of the Elders’ Caucus of the ruling-All Progressives Congress, APC and Chairman, Gboyega Oyetola Foundation, GOF in Osun State, Prince Felix Adeyemi Awofisayo has called on all residents and indigenes who will be participating in the July 16 governorship election in the state to conduct themselves peacefully during the election.

He made this call today in a press statement issued by his media team and made available to journalists in Osogbo, the state capital.

The Ile-Ife-born Prince stressed that development can only be achieved in a peaceful environment.

According to him, the peace of Osun as a state should be the primary duty of every resident for all the…