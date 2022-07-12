CBN rewards best farmers under ACGSF for 2021 in Oyo

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), recently rewarded farmers who performed creditably well in its Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF) for the year 2021.

Presenting the award during a ceremony, the Branch Controller, Mrs Ogundero Olufolake Mobolade explained that the Best Farmer of the Year Award under the ACGSF was introduced in the 1980s to recognise selected farmers that borrowed under the scheme, adopted best agronomic practices, kept good records and repay their loan as and when due. She added that the award was re-introduced in 2020 to select and reward farmers in the Nation.

Furthermore, she said that the awardees would serve as an example to other borrowers…