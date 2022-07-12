Court of Appeal President lauds Jamoh’s commitment to admiralty matters

Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, President of The Courts of Appeal has commended Dr Bashir Jamoh, Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for his exemplary leadership role in advancing the cause of adjudication and mediation in admiralty matters.

Speaking at the recently held Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC) seminar for judges in Abuja, Justice Dongban-Mensem said Dr Jamoh is contributing immensely to keeping judicial officers abreast with relevant knowledge to handle maritime matters.

The Court of Appeal President who personally participated in a similar seminar for judges organised by NIMASA added that the DG has set worthy examples for his…