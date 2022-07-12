Let’s replicate APC’s massive win again, Tinubu tells Osun electorate at mega rally

Presidential flag-bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has urged the people of Osun State to replicate the victory recorded by the party in last month’s Ekiti State governorship election.

Tinubu stated this during the APC mega rally on Tuesday held at the Osogbo Township Stadium in preparation for the July 16th governorship election in the state.

According to Tinubu: “We have come to ask that you vote massively on Saturday for APC, not as a mark of entitlement but because of the future of your children.

“Before you make your decision, think of the future. We are a party that guarantees your future because we are known for fulfilling our…