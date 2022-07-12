Niger Delta stakeholders harp on companies, host communities’ cooperation for sustainable development

Members of Civil Society Organisation (CSO), community leaders and other stakeholders in the Niger Delta region on Tuesday harped on the mutual relationship among companies operating in the area and their host communities, as a panacea to sustainable development and a lasting solution to security in the environment.

This was canvassed at the maiden edition of a one-day community stakeholders meeting held at Udo, Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State with the theme: “Sustainable Development and Security”.

Welcoming participants to the meeting, the convener of the event and Coordinator, Voice of the Earth Initiative (VOTI), Chief Sunday Ajele, said the meeting was…