Nigeria’s security crisis assuming a dangerous dimension, ACF says

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has noted that the security crisis bedevilling the country is deepening and assuming a dangerous dimension.

In a statement issued by the secretary-general of the forum and made available to newsmen in Kaduna, on Monday, it lamented the rise in records of violence and bloodshed, criminal gangs, armed robbery, secessionist, insurgency and the so-called soldiers of the caliphate.

It noted with shock the recent attack on the Kuje Prison in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, leading to mass escape of hardened criminals, many of whom are Boko Haram insurgents.

The scenario, the statement maintained, “has triggered an unprecedented wave of…