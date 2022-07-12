NPC commences trial census in Anambra

In preparation for the first fully digital census in 2023, the National Population Commission (NPC), will commence its trial census on Wednesday, in Anambra State.

Briefing journalists at the Commission’s Conference Hall Awka, on Tuesday, the Federal Commissioner, representing Anambra State, Mr Chidi Ezeoke, said the exercise will take place in all the seven designated towns; Akwukwu, Akwa-Etiti, Alor, Nnokwa, Nobi, Oba and Ojoto in Idemili South local government area of the state.

He said the exercise was another key preparatory activity for the main census slated for April 2023.

Ezeoke, disclosed that the commission has trained 1,146 enumerators and local government…