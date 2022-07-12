Sanwo-Olu orders probe into Lagos boat mishap

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered a probe into the July 8 Mile 2-Ibeshe boat accident in which lives were lost, expressing deep sadness over the incident while he commiserated with the families who lost their loved ones.

State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, made this known on Monday in a release made available to newsmen, disclosing that the police were probing what went wrong and treating the sad incident as criminal.

According to him, the affected boat, said to be unlicensed, obviously broke the waterways rules of “no night travel” and no overloading, adding: “Besides, not all of the passengers wore life jackets and…