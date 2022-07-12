We’ll mobilise over 100,000 votes for Abiodun’s second term victory

Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the auspices of the Dapo Abiodun Continuity Agenda (DACA) have vowed to mobilise at least 5,000 votes in each of the 20 local governments in the state to ensure Governor Dapo Abiodun wins a second term in office.

The leaders of the support group made this vow at an Eid-el-Kabir get-together party hosted by a party chieftain, Mr Armstrong Akintunde, in Iperu-Remo, Ogun State.

Speaking on why Abiodun deserves another term, one of the leaders of the group from the Ijebu-Ode local government, Tunde Olowu said Abiodun’s good works speak for him to deserve a second term.

Olowu said, “Given the stiff opposition of immediate…