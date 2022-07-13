6 reasons youths lack interest in teaching profession

It would not be a mistake to refer to the teaching profession as the king of all professions. This is because every other profession emanates from it. But it’s quite saddening that this prestigious profession is gradually losing its relevance in society.

People, especially the youths are no longer interested in this great profession because of a number of reasons which include but are not limited to the poor educational system of the country, poor remuneration, the desire to get rich quickly by youths, and so on.

The above reasons and others which account for the dwindling interest of youths in the teaching profession are discussed in this article.