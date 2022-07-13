Mohammed Barkindo: The departure before exit date

Dr Mohammed Barkindo was looking forward to a glorious exit from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after serving meritoriously for six years. But he gave up the ghost 25 days ahead of his exit date. JUSTICE NWAFOR takes a look at Barkindo’s rise to the apex of the global oil industry and his handling of the trough and peak that characterized his tenure at OPEC.

ON July 5, 2022, Dr Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo visited Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa.

Barkindo went to thank the president for the support he (Barkindo) had enjoyed from the Nigerian government as Secretary-General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries…