Nigerian pilgrim arrested among illegal immigrants in Makkah

A Nigerian pilgrim last week escaped being deported by the Saudi Arabian authorities by the whiskers as he was arrested among illegal immigrants in Makkah.

Tribune Online was reliably informed that the pilgrim (name withheld) was arrested by Saudi police who raided a house full of illegal immigrants and arrested everyone found at the time of the raid.

It was gathered that the pilgrim, who was arrested alongside others found in the building, was saved by the wristband put on the wrists of all pilgrims performing this year’s Hajj.

The band, it was learnt, distinguished the Nigerian pilgrim as being in the country legally to perform the spiritual exercise, having been granted visa…