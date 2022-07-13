PDP Northeast zonal treasurer resigns, dumps party in protest for Wike

Northeast zonal treasurer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Galadima Abba Itas has resigned from office just as he defected from the party, effective Tuesday, 12th July.

In a letter he addressed to the Ward Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Itas Ward in Itas/Gadau Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Galadima Abba simply wrote, “I write to tender my resignation as Zonal Treasurer (North-East) and a member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

According to the letter, he said, “My resignation was as a result of wide consultations with my teeming supporters, political associates and in response to the unfair and unjust treatment extended to His Excellency,…